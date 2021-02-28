Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has top-ten finish at the Workday Championship

BRADENTON, Florida (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak picked up a top-ten finish this weekend at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concessional Golf Club.
Kokrak finished the tournament at 11-under, tied for ninth.
The former Eagle posted an opening round 70 on Thursday and followed it with three-straight rounds of 69 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In his final round, Kokrak posted four birdies and a bogey for his 69.
With the finish, Kokrak moved up two spots in the FedExCup Standings to 17th.
Collin Morikawa won the tournament at 18-under.