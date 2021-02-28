Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has top-ten finish at the Workday Championship

Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Florida (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak picked up a top-ten finish this weekend at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concessional Golf Club.

Kokrak finished the tournament at 11-under, tied for ninth.

The former Eagle posted an opening round 70 on Thursday and followed it with three-straight rounds of 69 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In his final round, Kokrak posted four birdies and a bogey for his 69.

With the finish, Kokrak moved up two spots in the FedExCup Standings to 17th.

Collin Morikawa won the tournament at 18-under.