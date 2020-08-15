Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has roller coaster 3rd round of Wyndham Championship

Kokrak shot a 3-under in the third round of the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 3-under, 67 in the 3rd-round of the Wyndham Championship Saturday morning.

Kokrak moves to 11-under for the tournament in a tie for 14th, 8 shots back of the leader.

The former Eagle shot a 2-under on the front nine Saturday.

But he would struggle early on the back nine. Kokrak would bogey 11 and then double-bogey 13.

He would turn it around though, posting birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to complete the round.

Si Woo Kim leads the way at 18-under. You can see final round coverage Sunday on WKBN.