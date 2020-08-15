Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has roller coaster 3rd round of Wyndham Championship

Sports

Kokrak shot a 3-under in the third round of the Wyndham Championship

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Kokrak drives on the 16th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Credit: AP Chris Carlson

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 3-under, 67 in the 3rd-round of the Wyndham Championship Saturday morning.

Kokrak moves to 11-under for the tournament in a tie for 14th, 8 shots back of the leader.

The former Eagle shot a 2-under on the front nine Saturday.

But he would struggle early on the back nine. Kokrak would bogey 11 and then double-bogey 13.

He would turn it around though, posting birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to complete the round.

Si Woo Kim leads the way at 18-under. You can see final round coverage Sunday on WKBN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award