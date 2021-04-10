Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has bounce-back day at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak was able to bounce back Saturday at the Masters after a poor second round on Friday.
Kokrak shot a one-under, 71 Saturday afternoon to move to two-over for the tournament.
The former Eagle was even on his front nine after a birdie and a bogey.
On his back nine, Kokrak birdied 10, 13 and 16 with bogeys on 11 and 14.
He shot a 71 in the first round Thursday before carding a 76 Friday.
This is Kokrak’s second time playing in the Masters Tournament.