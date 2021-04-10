Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has bounce-back day at Masters

Jason Kokrak during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak was able to bounce back Saturday at the Masters after a poor second round on Friday.

Kokrak shot a one-under, 71 Saturday afternoon to move to two-over for the tournament.

The former Eagle was even on his front nine after a birdie and a bogey.

On his back nine, Kokrak birdied 10, 13 and 16 with bogeys on 11 and 14.

He shot a 71 in the first round Thursday before carding a 76 Friday.

This is Kokrak’s second time playing in the Masters Tournament.