Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak gets first ever PGA Tour win

Jason Kokrak earned his first ever win on the PGA Tour on Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak picked up his first ever PGA Tour win Sunday with a first place finish in The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is Kokrak’s first win in 233 career PGA Tour events.

He finished 20-under for the tournament.

The former Eagle shot rounds of 70, 66, 68 and 64.

In his final round on Sunday, Kokrak had a bogey-free round.

This is his third event of the 2021 PGA Tour season. The 2021 season started a few weeks ago.

Kokrak finished 17th in the US Open after missing the cut at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open.