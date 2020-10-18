Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak gets first ever PGA Tour win

Jason Kokrak earned his first ever win on the PGA Tour on Sunday

Jason Kokrak makes his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak picked up his first ever PGA Tour win Sunday with a first place finish in The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is Kokrak’s first win in 233 career PGA Tour events.

He finished 20-under for the tournament.

The former Eagle shot rounds of 70, 66, 68 and 64.

In his final round on Sunday, Kokrak had a bogey-free round.

This is his third event of the 2021 PGA Tour season. The 2021 season started a few weeks ago.

Kokrak finished 17th in the US Open after missing the cut at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

