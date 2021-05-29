Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak earns spot in final pairing after strong 3rd round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Kokrak hits off the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak sits at 14-under and in second place after the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on Saturday.

Kokrak started hot on his first nine, bagging birdies on both one and two.

But the former Eagle would give those two shots back with bogeys on five and six, finishing his front-nine even par.

Kokrak started to heat things up on the back, carding birdies on 12, 14, 15 and another on 17, which pushed him into a tie for the lead with Jordan Spieth at 14-under for the tournament.

On 18, Kokrak would save par after a poor second shot to finish his round with a 4-under, 66, good for 14-under through three rounds.

Spieth would birdie 18 to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round Sunday.

The two will once again be paired together for the fourth round.

Final round coverage on WKBN begins on Sunday at 2 p.m.