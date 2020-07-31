Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak climbing leaderboard at St. Jude Invitational

Jason Kokrak lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jason Kokrak sits at 3-under for the tournament, in a tie for 15th place at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 2-under 68 in his second round at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday afternoon.

Kokrak sits in a tie for 15th heading into the weekend.

The former Eagle has struggled of late, but posted two rounds under 70 at TPC Southwind so far this week.

Kokrak started on the front and was consistent, racking up eight pars and a birdie.

After a birdie on 12 on the back, Kokrak bogeyed 13 and double-bogeyed the Par 3 14th.

But he went on a charge late, posting birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to finish 2-under for the day and 3-under for the tournament.

Kokrak is set to be in the tee box at 11:20 a.m. Saturday for his third round.

Brendon Todd is the leader at 11-under.