Warren JFK grad is clubhouse leader at the Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak sits as the clubhouse leader after his second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.

He sits at 10-under for the tournament thru two rounds.

Kokrak teed off Friday morning and started on the back-nine, posted two birdies on 13 and 15 to finish the nine at 7-under for the tournament.

In his second nine, the former Eagle rolled in birdies in three of his first four holes on the front.

Kokrak would knock another birdie in on the Par 4 7th to complete his round at five-under and sit at 10-under for the tournament.

Currently, play is suspended due to weather, with several golfers remaining to finish their second round, including Jordan Spieth, who sits just two shots back of Kokrak.