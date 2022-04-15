HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a three-under, 68 in the 2nd round of the RBC Heritage Friday evening.

Kokrak moves to four-under for the tournament in a tie for 14th, just five shots back of the leader Patrick Cantlay.

The former Eagle carded just one bogey on his round, posting birdies on 3 and 15.

After a long drive on nine, Kokrak chipped in for eagle to finish his front nine.

He will tee off for his third round at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday and will play with Adam Hadwin.