FIFE, Scotland (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posted his best round in his last round of the 150th Open Championship, firing a 4-under on Sunday morning at St. Andrews.

The 68 is two shots better than his 70 from the second round.

Kokrak finished the tournament with rounds of 72, 70, 72 and 68.

The former Eagle got off to a fast start, carded three birdies on his front nine.

On the back, Kokrak posted two bogeys and three birdies, including on two of his final three holes.

He finished in a tie for 42nd and climbed two spots in the FedEx Cup standings.