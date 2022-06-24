CROMWELL, Connecticut (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak was disqualified in the 2nd round at the Travelers Championship after walking off the course and not turning in a scorecard.

The report comes from Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine.

According to Romine and ShotLink, Kokrak was just 43 yards from the green on the Par 4 ninth, his final hole of the day. On his second shot, Kokrak hit it “87 yards into the unknown” according to ShotLink.

Kokrak then left the hole, into the players’ parking lot and left the course.

He is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and has been linked to leaving the Tour and competing in the newly formed LIV Golf.

Kokrak was four-over for the day heading into the ninth