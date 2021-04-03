Warren JFK grad breaks Youngstown State record in loss to Western Illinois

Former Eagle Jacob Coates became the school's all-time punt return leader

MALCOMB, Illinois (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football fell to Western Illinois Saturday night 27-24 to the Leathernecks.

Western Illinois opened the scoring in the first quarter when Michael Lawson returned a punt 34-yards for a touchdown. That gave the Leathernecks a 7-0 lead.

The Penguins would answer later in the quarter when Jaleel McLaughlin busted free for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 7-7 after the Colt McFadden extra point.

In the second quarter, Warren JFK grad Jacob Coates became the school’s all-time leader in punt return yards after a 19-yard return.

That would help setup the Penguins second touchdown of the game as Christian Turner found the end zone on a three-yard run to make it 14-7.

Western Illinois would come right back on their next drive as Connor Sampson found Tony Tate for a 43-yard touchdown catch, but the extra point was missed, keeping YSU in front, 14-13.

With just four seconds to go in the half, Girard grad Mark Waid found London Pearson for a three-yard touchdown catch to give the Penguins a 21-14 lead going into the half.

YSU would score on their first drive of the second half as McFadden converted a 33-yard field goal to make it 24-13.

On the ensuing kickoff, Tate took it 95-yards for a touchdown to bring the Leathernecks within 24-19.

Western Illinois would take the lead in the fourth quarter when Sampson found Tate again, this time on a 28-yard touchdown to make it 27-24 after the two-point conversion.

Youngstown State falls to 1-5 on the year while Western Illinois improves to 1-5