COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK golf claimed the Division III state championship at the OSU Scarlet Course in Columbus on Saturday by one stroke over Newark Catholic.

The Eagles edged out the Green Wave on the final day 648-649 after coming into the day tied at 320 after round one.

Senior Bryce VanHorn fired a final round 80, joined by sophmore’s Andrew LaPolla’s 76, Henry Phillips and Andrew Fredenburg each scored an 86 and Julian Bolino finished with a 91.

Led by head coach James LaPolla and assistant coach Joey Cannan, the Warren JFK golf program has now claimed its fourth state championship (1974, 2000, 2002).