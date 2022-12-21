WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior Patrick Valent is headed to Conference USA to play for the Rice Owls after signing his National Letter of Intent Wednesday, also becoming the first Eagle to sign on Early National Signing Day.

Watch above to see Valent sign his letter and comment on how ready he is to head down to Houston, Texas.

Valent made 59 consecutive starts with 19 playoff games over the last four years with the Eagles, while recording 37 pancake blocks this season and five sacks on defense, earning a spot on WKBN’s 5 Blocks of Granite.

Valent also helped lead Warren JFK to three straight regional championships and two state-runner-up finishes.