WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK will bring championship experience to the field this upcoming season. The Eagles have played in 11 playoff games over the last two years, and are coming off back-to-back Regional titles.

“I think they’ve bought into, when you’re putting that ‘K’ on your helmet, there’s an expectation here,” said Warren JFK head coach Dom Prologo.

The Eagles’ preparation for this season started last year. Kennedy had players in the weight room at 5 a.m. the day after losing in the State Semifinals.

“That’s what’s made our program so great in recent years,” said Eagles senior lineman Patrick Valent. “We train early. We train hard. And that’s really what builds a team. It builds leadership. You learn early on in those lift sessions who your guys are, and who your guys aren’t.”

“It doesn’t matter how hot it is, how tired we are, we’re always running, we’re always doing conditioning or something, getting in shape,” said Eagles senior linebacker Ambrose Hoso. “I think that’s what makes us great.”

“I’ve been a lot of different places. I’ve been coaching since 1986 and what we put our kids through here in June is different than anywhere else,” said Prologo. “Our seniors pushed our kids to make sure that we were having a great June because they understand to make that playoff run, it starts in June.”

Kennedy has more than 15 players returning with varsity experience including senior wideout Aidan Rossi and linebacker Ambrose Hoso. Quarterback Caleb Hadley also returns after a breakout sophomore season, and leads the way up front, one of the most highly recruited linemen in the Valley. Patrick Valent recently committed to Rice University.

“The leadership he’s shown this year is incredible. That was my biggest concern coming into this year, to be honest with you, was are we going to be able to have the leaders we’ve been used to having here,” said Prologo. “He’s really stepped up that part of it. So has is his brother Tommy (Valent) and (Aidan) Rossi. He’s been a great leader for us. But Pat, unbelievable leader this year. And that’s what he has to be.”

“We’re definitely hungry the past couple of years,” said Eagles senior wideout Aidan Rossi. “Coach Prologo says, shoot for the moon and we landed on the stars the past couple of years. This year, we definitely want to get on the moon. We want to cement our name and that legacy, get a seat at the table. We want to make sure that we engrave our name in history.”