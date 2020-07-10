Warren JFK football standout commits to Air Force

Jesse Likens is expecting to play on the defensive side of the ball in the college ranks

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK standout Jesse Likens has verbally committed to play college football at Air Force.

Last season for the Eagles, Likens rushed for 1,526 yards and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, he piled up 93 total tackles.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing college football, no matter where that’s been,” Likens said. “I’m very confident in my decision and I think that it’s the best thing for me, and it just so happens that it’s big-time football. I’m just beyond happy. I’m just excited about it.”

Likens is expecting to play on the defensive side of the ball in the college ranks.

He chose Air Force over Penn, Dartmouth, Tiffin and Denison.