WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK junior free safety Thomas Valent is aiming to shine a light on those serving and protecting his community. Valent started up a podcast titled “Hometown Heroes” at the beginning of the pandemic.

Watch the above video to learn about Valent and his podcast.

“I started it because I wanted to help and I couldn’t physically go out in the community and help, so I wanted to try and give back in any way I could and show my appreciation for those combating the virus,” Valent said.

So far, Valent has interviewed roughly 20 people on the podcast, ranging from policemen and firefighters to doctors and even football players.

“One of my best ones I’d say was Jaleel McLaughlin, the YSU running back,” he said. “He has an amazing story.”

Valent took a few months off from podcasting this fall while he helped lead the Eagles’ football team to the Division VII State Semifinals but plans on putting out more episodes soon.

“So much in today’s world you see a lot of the bad news and I want to show what’s good going on around us,” Valent added. “If I can just be the smile or brighten someone’s day, or little things that help make the day better, that’s what I want to do.”

Outside of the podcast, Valent volunteers at the Warren Family Mission and is involved in service projects through his church.

“I just love helping people. It’s in me to just always want to help people,” he said.