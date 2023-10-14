YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a change of venue, Cleveland Central Catholic defeated Warren JFK on Saturday 28-13 at Leopard Stadium.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

Despite the loss, Eagles junior Kenny Cetrone delivered a highlight reel interception off an Ian Odille deflection.

JFK quarterback Freddy Bolchalk found the end zone in the first half after a one-yard QB sneak cut the deficit to 8-7.

But Cleveland CC went on to pull away for a 15-point win to hand Warren JFK their sixth loss this season.

The Eagles hit the road to face Southeast on Friday, Oct. 20 and are still not mathematically eliminated from a playoff berth, according to Joe Eitel.