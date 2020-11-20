Warren JFK falls in Division VII State Championship

The Eagles finish their season with a 31-0 loss to New Bremen Friday afternoon

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s bid for a 3rd state title fell short on Friday, with a 31-0 loss to New Bremen in the Division VII State Championship game.

The Cardinals started the scoring in the 2nd quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run from sophomore tailback Hunter Schaefer. New Bremen led 7-0 at halftime.

New Bremen extended their lead to 14-0 in the 3rd quarter after a 1-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Mitchell Hays.

A Warren JFK turnover deep in their own territory led to 20-yard field goal from the Cardinals, extending the lead to 17-0 in the 3rd quarter.

New Bremen added to their lead later in the 3rd with a 45-yard punt return touchdown by Dan Homan.

Homan scored again in the 4th quarter on 19-yard pass from Mitchell Hays increasing the Cardinal’s lead to 31-0.

Warren JFK finishes the season at (9-3) and claims their 4th State-Runner Up trophy in program history. New Bremen’s state title is the first in school history.

SCORING CHART

2nd Quarter

NB – Hunter Schaefer 39-yard TD run, 7-0 New Bremen

3rd Quarter

NB – Mitchell Hays 1-yard TD run, 14-0 New Bremen

NB – Owen Gabel with 20-yard field goal, 17-0

NB – Dan Homan 45-yard punt return TD, 24-0

4th Quarter

NB – Mitchell Hays 19-yard TD pass to Dan Homan, 31-0 New Bremen