Warren JFK falls in Division VII State Championship

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s bid for a 3rd state title fell short on Friday, with a 31-0 loss to New Bremen in the Division VII State Championship game.
The Cardinals started the scoring in the 2nd quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run from sophomore tailback Hunter Schaefer. New Bremen led 7-0 at halftime.
New Bremen extended their lead to 14-0 in the 3rd quarter after a 1-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Mitchell Hays.
A Warren JFK turnover deep in their own territory led to 20-yard field goal from the Cardinals, extending the lead to 17-0 in the 3rd quarter.
New Bremen added to their lead later in the 3rd with a 45-yard punt return touchdown by Dan Homan.
Homan scored again in the 4th quarter on 19-yard pass from Mitchell Hays increasing the Cardinal’s lead to 31-0.
Warren JFK finishes the season at (9-3) and claims their 4th State-Runner Up trophy in program history. New Bremen’s state title is the first in school history.
SCORING CHART
2nd Quarter
NB – Hunter Schaefer 39-yard TD run, 7-0 New Bremen
3rd Quarter
NB – Mitchell Hays 1-yard TD run, 14-0 New Bremen
NB – Owen Gabel with 20-yard field goal, 17-0
NB – Dan Homan 45-yard punt return TD, 24-0
4th Quarter
NB – Mitchell Hays 19-yard TD pass to Dan Homan, 31-0 New Bremen