WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles did it again. This time in dramatic fashion as Warren JFK edged Lake Center Christian, 5-4, to win their second consecutive district championship.

The Eagles didn’t find the same success as they had in 2021 (State Champions), but the season was fruitful in that the program had evolved after the departure of a handful of players from the year before.

Coach Jim Ciambotti returns a handful of letter winners, including his two seniors Aidan Rossi and Jake Hettrick. Rossi and Hettrick both hit for above .400 as the duo led the team in doubles and accumulated more than 24 hits as juniors.

“The expectations are if we stay healthy we should compete for the league title and go as far as we can in the tournament,” Ciambotti said. “Our strength will be with our starting pitching.

The new season gets underway on Saturday, March 25 against Lakeview.

Warren JFK Eagles Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 17-6

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Championship by defeating Lake Center Christian, 5-4; Lost in Regional Semifinal

Coach: Jim Ciambotti

Key Returnees

Jake Hettrick, Senior

Aidan Rossi, Senior

Santino Ciambotti, Junior

Caleb Hadley, Junior

Jaden Rishel, Junior

Freddie Bolchak, Sophomore

Dom Ryan, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – vs. Lakeview (at Eastwood Field)

Mar. 28 – St. John

Mar. 30 – at Harding

Mar. 31 – vs. Heartland Christian (at Cene Park)

Apr. 3 – vs. Ursuline (at Cene Park)

Apr. 4 – at Canton Central Catholic

Apr. 5 – Mathews

Apr. 10 – at Mogadore

Apr. 11 – at Mogadore

Apr. 13 – vs. Jackson-Milton (at Cene Park)

Apr. 14 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (at Eastwood Field)

Apr. 17 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Apr. 18 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Apr. 20 – Harding

Apr. 24 – at Southeast

Apr. 25 – Southeast

Apr. 27 – Howland

May 1 – Lake Center Christian

May 2 – at Lake Center Christian

May 4 – Ursuline

May 5 – vs. Champion (at Eastwood Field)

May 8 – Rootstown

May 9 – at Rootstown

May 11 – Heartland Christian

May 12 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (at Cene Park)