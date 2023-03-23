WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles did it again. This time in dramatic fashion as Warren JFK edged Lake Center Christian, 5-4, to win their second consecutive district championship.
The Eagles didn’t find the same success as they had in 2021 (State Champions), but the season was fruitful in that the program had evolved after the departure of a handful of players from the year before.
Coach Jim Ciambotti returns a handful of letter winners, including his two seniors Aidan Rossi and Jake Hettrick. Rossi and Hettrick both hit for above .400 as the duo led the team in doubles and accumulated more than 24 hits as juniors.
“The expectations are if we stay healthy we should compete for the league title and go as far as we can in the tournament,” Ciambotti said. “Our strength will be with our starting pitching.
The new season gets underway on Saturday, March 25 against Lakeview.
Warren JFK Eagles Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 17-6
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Championship by defeating Lake Center Christian, 5-4; Lost in Regional Semifinal
Coach: Jim Ciambotti
Key Returnees
Jake Hettrick, Senior
Aidan Rossi, Senior
Santino Ciambotti, Junior
Caleb Hadley, Junior
Jaden Rishel, Junior
Freddie Bolchak, Sophomore
Dom Ryan, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – vs. Lakeview (at Eastwood Field)
Mar. 28 – St. John
Mar. 30 – at Harding
Mar. 31 – vs. Heartland Christian (at Cene Park)
Apr. 3 – vs. Ursuline (at Cene Park)
Apr. 4 – at Canton Central Catholic
Apr. 5 – Mathews
Apr. 10 – at Mogadore
Apr. 11 – at Mogadore
Apr. 13 – vs. Jackson-Milton (at Cene Park)
Apr. 14 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (at Eastwood Field)
Apr. 17 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Apr. 18 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Apr. 20 – Harding
Apr. 24 – at Southeast
Apr. 25 – Southeast
Apr. 27 – Howland
May 1 – Lake Center Christian
May 2 – at Lake Center Christian
May 4 – Ursuline
May 5 – vs. Champion (at Eastwood Field)
May 8 – Rootstown
May 9 – at Rootstown
May 11 – Heartland Christian
May 12 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (at Cene Park)