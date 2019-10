The Eagles advance to play Independence next Tuesday in the Division III Regional Semifinals.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK girls soccer team defeated top-seeded LaBrae, 3-2 Thursday night in a Division III District Championship at Hubbard High School.

The Eagles grabbed the early momentum with goals from seniors Myriah Merten and Caitlyn Condoleon.

The defense also stepped up for Kennedy with goalkeeper Alexa Chieffo leading the way.

With the win, Warren JFK moves on to play Independence in the Division III Regional Semifinals next Tuesday at 7 PM. The site is to be determined.