Warren JFK boys rally, but fall in Regionals

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team saw their season come an end Tuesday night, with a 60-47 loss to Richmond Heights in the Division IV Regional Semifinals.

The Spartans were led by sophomore forward Josiah Harris. He finished with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Junior Jamarr Talbert Jr added 17 points for Richmond Heights, who will advance to the Regional Finals on Friday.

The Eagles finish the season as District Champions, with an overall record of (12-14).