YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four different Eagles found the end zone in the first half as Warren JFK cruised to a 45-8 win over Aquinas.

Eagles quarterback Freddy Bolchalk threw for one touchdown on the day to Ian Odille in the first quarter.

Noah Elser and Jaylen Murray also added rushing touchdowns, while Marcus Komora returned a punt for a score an in the first half. Komora then added an interception on the drive following his punt return.

Eagles kicker Riley Littler went a perfect six for six on field goal attempts in this game, including a school-record 44-yard field goal.

Warren JFK improves to 2-5 on the season after snapping a five game losing streak and will travel to take on Cleveland Central Catholic on Saturday, Oct. 14.