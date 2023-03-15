WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team will have a new head coach this fall. The school announced on Wednesday that Damon Buente will take over the Eagles program.

Buente has 11 years of varsity experience as an assistant at both Canfield and Western Reserve, and most recently served on staff at Warren JFK.

“I am forever grateful for the mentorship and guidance that Coach Prologo gave to me and my peers,” says Buente in a press release. “While growing up, I gave him every reason to give up on me as a player and he never did. How lucky I am to pick up the torch at a program like JFK. I’m very fortunate and excited to get to work with our team.”

Buente will take over for Dom Prologo who resigned earlier this year after three seasons as Kennedy’s head football coach. Prologo led JFK to three straight regional titles, and a pair of state runner-up finishes. His 14-3 playoff record is the best in school history.

“I am thrilled that Damon will take the reins of the Kennedy Football Program,” says Warren JFK president Joseph Kenneally. “A number of talented coaches applied for this position and, ultimately, we believe Coach Buente is the person to guide our program into the future. I appreciate the fact that he has an established relationship with our players and program continuity for our team was critical in our decision process. Coach Buente will continue our proud tradition of teaching players to be leaders of courage, integrity, and dedication on the field and in the classroom.”