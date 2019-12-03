Warren Harding’s Ty Artis named Trumbull County Player of the Year

Artis piled up 28 catches for 752 yards and nine total touchdowns this season

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding’s wide receiver Ty Artis was named Trumbull County Player of the Year Monday night.

The prestigious announcement was made at the 45th annual Trumbull Country Player of the Year Banquet, which was held at Leo’s Ristorante in Howland.

The Raiders standout piled up 28 catches for 752 yards and nine total touchdowns this season. He helped lead Harding to a record of 7-4, with a trip to postseason play.

The event honors the top senior football players from Trumbull County.