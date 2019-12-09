Warren Harding’s Lynn Bowden declares for the NFL Draft with emotional video

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bowden remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad and University of Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden is headed for the NFL.

Bowden made the announcement Monday with an emotional video thanking his family, teammates, coaches and Big Blue Nation.

I have a special message for the #BBN. Love y'all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OqT3XeHgBM — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) December 9, 2019

This season, Bowden rushed for 1,235 yards, caught 38 passes for 348 yards and accounted for 14 total touchdowns with the Wildcats.

He says he plans to play in Kentucky’s bowl game against Virginia Tech later this month.

Bowden finished his high school career with 7,387 yards rushing and 91 touchdowns on the ground, both of which rank among the Top 10 in Ohio high school football history.