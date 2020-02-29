Warren Harding’s dream season comes to an end in District Championship

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding’s best season in 20 years came to an end Friday night in the Division One District Championship game. The Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls, 44-32 at Ravenna high school.
Warren Harding trailed most of the contest, falling behind 15-7 at the end of the 1st quarter. Stow never looked back, and led by as many as 13 points in the 3rd quarter.
The Raiders got all of their scoring from just three players. Faith Burch led the way with 13 points. Diamond Phillips added 12, and Kamarah Bender chipped in 7 points for the Raiders.
Stow will advance to the Division One Regionals next Tuesday to face Canton GlenOak.
Warren Harding finishes the season (22-3), their best mark since 2000.