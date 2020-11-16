Warren Harding’s Coach Franklin: ‘I expect us to play tenacious defense’

Harding lost two of their top three scorers from last year, including Munch Owens

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders put together wins over Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights and Hudson in the playoffs, yet they closed out the season in second place in the All-American Conference for the second consecutive year.

Harding had won four straight All-American titles (2015-18) since joining the league.

Harding Raiders

Coach: Keelyn Franklin

2019-20 record: 14-10 (5-3, AAC Red)

Last ranked: #8 in Division I on February 15, 2016

Returning starters: Seniors – DeAveion Burgess, Aston Bates and Tye Pennington

The Raiders are set to return three full-time starters, along with key contributors in juniors Johnny Graham and Dom Foster (6.3 ppg). Bates scored 8.7 points and 7.1 boards a year ago to lead the returnees.

“We’ll look to continue to improve offensively,” Coach Franklin said. “It’ll be a challenge with the loss of Munch Owens (Salem University) who averaged 15.3 points per game. We’ll look to play faster and more aggressive on both ends of the floor. We’re going to use our length and athleticism to speed teams up and create turnovers.”

“I expect our team to play tenacious defensive,” Franklin said. “We’re looking to wear teams down with our depth and create easy scoring opportunities with our defense. We’ll play hard every night and let the chips fall where they may. We have a tough schedule, as usual, which will hopefully prepare us for a nice tournament run.”

2019-20 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings

x-#7 Boardman – 8-0 (22-2)

Harding – 5-3 (14-11)

Canfield – 3-5 (12-13)

Fitch – 3-5 (10-13)

Howland – 1-7 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Harding

Nov. 27 – Lakeside

Dec. 5 – vs. Coventry (at Jackson Tournament)

Dec. 11 – at St. Edward

Dec. 15 – Walsh Jesuit

Dec. 22 – at East

Dec. 28 – at Shaker Heights

Dec. 29 – Mentor

Jan. 5 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 8 – Chaney

Jan. 12 – at Ursuline

Jan. 15 – Howland

Jan. 16 – at Bedford

Jan. 19 – Fitch

Jan. 22 – Canfield

Jan. 26 – Boardman

Feb. 2 – Howland

Feb. 5 – at Fitch

Feb. 9 – at Canfield

Feb. 12 – at Boardman

Feb. 16 – Massillon

Feb. 19 – Richmond Heights

Feb. 20 – at St. Ignatius