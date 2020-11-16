Warren Harding’s Coach Franklin: ‘I expect us to play tenacious defense’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders put together wins over Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights and Hudson in the playoffs, yet they closed out the season in second place in the All-American Conference for the second consecutive year.
Harding had won four straight All-American titles (2015-18) since joining the league.
Harding Raiders
Coach: Keelyn Franklin
2019-20 record: 14-10 (5-3, AAC Red)
Last ranked: #8 in Division I on February 15, 2016
Returning starters: Seniors – DeAveion Burgess, Aston Bates and Tye Pennington
The Raiders are set to return three full-time starters, along with key contributors in juniors Johnny Graham and Dom Foster (6.3 ppg). Bates scored 8.7 points and 7.1 boards a year ago to lead the returnees.
“We’ll look to continue to improve offensively,” Coach Franklin said. “It’ll be a challenge with the loss of Munch Owens (Salem University) who averaged 15.3 points per game. We’ll look to play faster and more aggressive on both ends of the floor. We’re going to use our length and athleticism to speed teams up and create turnovers.”
“I expect our team to play tenacious defensive,” Franklin said. “We’re looking to wear teams down with our depth and create easy scoring opportunities with our defense. We’ll play hard every night and let the chips fall where they may. We have a tough schedule, as usual, which will hopefully prepare us for a nice tournament run.”
2019-20 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings
x-#7 Boardman – 8-0 (22-2)
Harding – 5-3 (14-11)
Canfield – 3-5 (12-13)
Fitch – 3-5 (10-13)
Howland – 1-7 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Harding
Nov. 27 – Lakeside
Dec. 5 – vs. Coventry (at Jackson Tournament)
Dec. 11 – at St. Edward
Dec. 15 – Walsh Jesuit
Dec. 22 – at East
Dec. 28 – at Shaker Heights
Dec. 29 – Mentor
Jan. 5 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 8 – Chaney
Jan. 12 – at Ursuline
Jan. 15 – Howland
Jan. 16 – at Bedford
Jan. 19 – Fitch
Jan. 22 – Canfield
Jan. 26 – Boardman
Feb. 2 – Howland
Feb. 5 – at Fitch
Feb. 9 – at Canfield
Feb. 12 – at Boardman
Feb. 16 – Massillon
Feb. 19 – Richmond Heights
Feb. 20 – at St. Ignatius
