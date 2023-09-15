YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Ursuline looks for win number five Friday night, playing host to Warren Harding.

Ursuline’s Jack Ericson has the Irish offense off and running early again, with the Irish putting up seven first-half touchdowns against the Raiders. Ericson has accounted for five of them, with two rushing scores and three passing (Devonte Taylor, DC Ferrell (twice)).

Christian Lynch also added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Ursuline.

The lone Raiders’ touchdown was a Chaz Coleman rushing touchdown.

The Irish currently lead 49-7 in the second quarter as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Warren Harding (1-3) will host Chaney in week six. Ursuline (4-0) will visit Austintown Fitch.