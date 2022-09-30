BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dalys Jett scored two rushing touchdowns and Jake Daugherty played the part of hero with a game-winning field goal in the final moments as Warren Harding scored twice in the final four minutes Friday night to stun Boardman, 24-21.

Boardman was led by Fernando Ortiz who had two long touchdown runs in the game (63 and 75 yards).

Warren Harding (2-5) will host Cardinal Mooney in week eight. Boardman (4-3) will be at home against Dover.

The game went to halftime tied up at 7-7 following touchdowns from Ortiz in the first quarter and Jett in the second quarter.

Harding took their first lead of the game early in the second half with a Ryan Powell touchdown run, set up by a kickoff return to open the quarter by Oryan Dukes that put the Raiders deep in Spartans’ territory.

But it would be the Spartans who would enter the fourth quarter with the lead following a touchdown pass from Tomas Andujar to Willy Torres and the second long touchdown run from Ortiz, this time from 75 yards. Boardman would take a 21-13 lead into the final frame.

With just under four minutes remaining in the game, Jett’s second touchdown run of the night tied the game, 21-21.

Raylin Weaver intercepted an errant Boardman pass on the ensuing possession, giving Harding the ball back in Boardman territory with under three minutes to play.

The Raiders got the ball all the way down to the Spartans’ one-yard line with only seconds left in the game before calling timeout and turning the game over to their kicker.

Jake Daugherty converted the short field goal as time expired to complete the Harding comeback in the final minutes, 24-21.