Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch game updates

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the fourth time in two seasons, and the second time in seven days, Warren Harding and Austintown Fitch take the field, this time in a Round One OHSAA Division II Playoff matchup on the ‘Game of the Week’.

Cam Smith pulled in a diving 33-yard touchdown grab past two defenders from Devin Sherwood with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter to give Fitch a 6-0 lead.

A second Sherwood touchdown pass of the game (12th of the season) came with less than a minute left in the first quarter extended the Falcons lead to 13-0.

Dalys Jett threw a BOMB to Dom Foster to put the Raiders on the board with 8:13 left in the second quarter. The 83-yard touchdown pass closed the gap to 13-7. The pass was Jett’s 23rd touchdown toss of the season and Foster’s 11th touchdown reception.

It is currently halftime at last report.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

The winner will go on to face either Akron Hoban (6-3) or Eastlake North (4-6) next week.