AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding hopes to keep their playoff hopes alive as they visit Austintown Fitch Friday night.
It is currently Fitch leading 38-14 at halftime at last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Jamell James had three touchdowns while Dan Evans added two for the Falcons in the first half.
Dalys Jett has both touchdowns for the Raiders.
