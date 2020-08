Harding will have matchups with Massillon and Akron SVSM this season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding released their updated 2020 high school football schedule with some state powerhouses on the list.

Harding will have matchups with both Massillon and Akron SVSM this season.

The Raiders will finish the year with back-to-back home games.

Below is the full schedule for Harding: