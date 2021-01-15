Warren Harding tailback leaving Big Ten for UMass

Rutgers running back Kay’Ron Adams plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Kay'Ron Adams announces he's transferring after two years at Rutgers University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding running back Kay’Ron Adams announced he’s leaving Rutgers and joining the University of Massachusetts football program.

The Rutgers sophomore entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and made the announcement on social media Friday.

Adams has played in 18 games over the last two years at Rutgers University. He has rushed for 320 yards with 120 yards receiving and accounted for three total touchdowns during his time with the Scarlet Knights.

Adams ran for over 3,000 yards and accounted for 35 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Warren Harding.

He is also a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22.