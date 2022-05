AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding senior Na’Veyah Parisi won her second-straight Division I District Title in the long jump on Friday at Austintown Fitch.

Parisi jumped a mark of 17-4.75 to take first place.

Watch the above video to hear from Parisi after the big win.

Austintown Fitch’s Savannah Jones finished in fourth place. Both athletes qualified for Regionals.

In 2021, Parisi was crowed District Champion after jumping a mark of 17-00.00.