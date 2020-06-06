Breaking News
Warren Harding product James Daniels recalls racism within Iowa football program

Former Raiders football player James Daniels says that he dealt with racism within the Iowa football program

Chicago Bears' James Daniels

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding product and Chicago Bears lineman James Daniels says that there was racism within the Iowa University football program during his time at the school.

After making his comments on Twitter, several former teammates echoed his comments, including former New Castle standout Geno Stone.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz responded to his former players comments in a release from the school saying, “While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reaching out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand. Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possibly some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.”

This stems from comments made from Ferentz earlier in the week saying that he wanted the whole team to either stand or kneel during the national anthem, not individual players.

