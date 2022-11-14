YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad Dom Foster announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Foster spent last season at Syracuse using a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility at his new school.

He played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back at Harding. With the Orange, he was listed as a wide receiver.

In his senior season with the Raiders, Foster racked up 30 catches for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 214 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

Foster owns five school records including kick return touchdowns in a season and career, receiving touchdowns in a season and most 100-yard receiving games in a season and career.