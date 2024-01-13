WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding has named Matt Richardson as its next head football coach.

The announcement became official at a school board meeting Saturday, when he was unanimously approved.

Richardson has most recently served as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron.

Richardson is a 1994 graduate of Warren JFK and played collegiately at Youngstown State University. He was a four-year letter winner with the Penguins from 1995-98.

Richardson will succeed Steve Arnold, who served as Harding’s head coach for last 12 years. Arnold led the Raiders to 69 wins and eight postseason appearances during that span.

Arnold stepped down in December to accept a new position with the new Student Recreation and Wellness Center.