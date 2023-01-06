HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding senior Jacob Lawrence had a game-high 21 points in the Raiders’ 56-51 victory over Howland Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

Howland was led by senior David Manios, who finished with 17 points. Junior Alex Henry added 12 and John Parry chipped in 10 for the Tigers who drop to 6-4 on the season.

Khamari Adams had 15 points for the Raiders who improve to 6-4 on the campaign. Warren Harding will host Austintown Fitch next Tuesday.

Howland will look to bounce back next Friday against that same Austintown Fitch team.