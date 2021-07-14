Warren Harding High School Soccer Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – at Niles

• Aug. 26 – Canfield

• Aug. 28 – Lakeside

• Aug. 31 – at Boardman

• Sept. 2 – at Howland

• Sept. 7 – Columbiana

• Sept. 9 – at Fitch

• Sept. 14 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 16 – Warren JFK

• Sept. 18 – at Painesville Harvey

• Sept. 21 – Ursuline

• Sept. 23 – at Canfield

• Sept. 28 – Boardman

• Sept. 30 – Howland

• Oct. 5 – Fitch

• Oct. 7 – at Champion

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – at Canfield

• Aug. 23 – Niles

• Aug. 28 – Lakeside

• Aug. 30 – Boardman

• Sept. 1 – at Howland

• Sept. 4 – at Massillon

• Sept. 8 – Fitch

• Sept. 13 – Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 15 – at Warren JFK

• Sept. 20 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 22 – Canfield

• Sept. 27 – at Boardman

• Sept. 29 – Howland

• Oct. 2 – GlenOak

• Oct. 4 – at Fitch

• Oct. 6 – at Cardinal Mooney

Warren G. Harding High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Gold and White

School address: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

