Warren Harding High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pandemic wasn’t kind to Harding’s girls’ basketball team, delaying the start of the season and cancelling a slew of games towards the end of the year. Through it all, Harding ended up finishing 12-2 following their playoff overtime loss to Walsh Jesuit (59-56) in the Sectional Final on February 20.

Harding lost a group of seniors – Faith Burch (Cleveland State), Kamarah Bender, Diamond Phillips, Alasha Williams and Tonie’ Smith – who helped the Raiders navigate through an up-and-down 2020-21 season that only saw the team lose one regular season game. The group enjoyed much success during their junior years as they advanced to the Ravenna District Final before falling to Stow-Munroe Falls. The Raiders posted 22-wins that season.

“We’ll be extremely young this year,” says coach Frank Caputo, “with only two upperclassmen on the roster, mainly comprised of sophomores and freshmen. We lost four starters who averaged a combined 53.2 points per game. Our season will rely on many new varsity players, how fast they can adapt to the game play (will determine our outcome).”

Makalia Powell is the lone varsity starter returning. Powell averaged 5 points and 8 rebounds per game as a junior. Caputo states, “We’ll also look to Aaliyah Cole, she’s a great sophomore leader who’s performed exceptionally well throughout our summer sessions.” Lavajanie Berry (1.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg) is expected to see an increase in her time on the floor this coming season also.

The season begins on November 29 when they play host to Cleveland Central Catholic.

Warren Harding Raiders

Head Coach: Frank Caputo

2020-21 Record: 12-2

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 55.2

Scoring Defense: 44.6

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 29 – Cleveland Central Catholic

Dec. 4 – Akron East

Dec. 6 – Newton Falls

Dec. 8 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 11 – at Chaney

Dec. 13 – at Shaw

Dec. 15 – Ursuline

Dec. 18 – at Akron North

Dec. 22 – at Howland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 23 – at Howland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 – Orange

Dec. 29 – at Shaker Heights

Jan. 5 – at Fitch

Jan. 8 – Canfield

Jan. 12 – at Boardman

Jan. 15 – Lakeview

Jan. 19 – Massillon

Jan. 22 – at East

Jan. 26 – Howland

Jan. 29 – Fitch

Feb. 2 – at Canfield

Feb. 5 – Boardman