Warren Harding High School boys’ basketball preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding returns with a pair of starters and is ready to compete.

“We’ll look to compete with high-intensity every time we step on the floor,” said Coach Keelyn Franklin. “We plan on using a deep lineup that consists of some very good athletes. Our goal is to utilize our speed and guard play to pressure opponents defensively and create turnovers while playing at a fast pace offensively to get points in transition. We plan on going 10-plus deep with everyone playing with an aggressive and unselfish mindset offensively and defensively. We’re looking to get back to the ‘Runnin Raiders’.”

Harding returns a pair of starters in senior Dom Foster (6’2/F) and sophomore Duncan Moy (6’4/F).

“Dom [Foster], Tyriq Ivory (6’2/SR) and Dalys Jett (5’11/G) are dynamic athletes that will bring toughness and playmaking ability,” said Franklin. “Duncan [Moy] is an upcoming sophomore with a lot of potential. Junior Patien Stevenson (5’11/G) has improved tremendously over the summer developing his body and shooting ability. Jacob Lawrence (5’10/JR) will take on the bulk of point guard duties while Khalil Williams is an aggressive slashing wing. Chris Provitt (6’3/JR), Nysier Coleman (6’4/SO) and Devonte McElroy (6’3/SR) will look to clean the glass, protect the paint and finish around the rim with high energy and length.”

Harding begins the 2021-22 season with a matchup with Solon on November 30.

Harding Raiders

Head Coach: Keelyn Franklin

2020-21 Record: 2-14 (2-6), 4th place in All-American Conference

Last 5-Year Record: 64-50 (56.1%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 50.3

Scoring Defense: 64.3

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Aston Bates & Dom Foster – 9.9

Rebounding: Aston Bates – 7.7

Assists: Dom Foster – 2.1

Steals: Dom Foster – 1.9

Field Goal Percentage: Aston Bates – 54.8%

Three-Point Percentage: Nate James – 33.8%

Free Throw Percentage: Dom Foster – 68.6%

2020-21 All-American Conference Standings (League Record)

Boardman – 8-0

Canfield – 5-3

Fitch – 4-4

Harding – 2-6

Howland – 1-7

PREVIEW

The Raiders enjoyed much success in their first six years in the All-American Conference (four league titles and second place finish twice). Then, last winter, Harding closed out their season with a 2-6 league mark and finished fourth in the standings.

Harding saw their scoring defense allow 64.3 points per game last year compared to just 53.1 in 2019-20.

If you took Aston Bates’ field goal percentage (54.8%) out, the rest of the Raiders combined to shoot just 35.2% from the floor.

A bright spot was the play of Dom Foster. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists while shooting 68.6% from the foul line (35-51).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Solon

Dec. 3 – Liberty

Dec. 7 – at Chaney

Dec. 10 – at Massillon

Dec. 14 – Mooney

Dec. 17 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 21 – at Mentor

Dec. 27 – Lakeside

Jan. 4 – Ursuline

Jan. 7 – at Howland

Jan. 11 – Fitch

Jan. 14 – Canfield

Jan. 18 – at Boardman

Jan. 22 – at Struthers

Jan. 28 – at East

Jan. 29 – Chaney

Feb. 1 – Howland

Feb. 4 – at Fitch

Feb. 8 – at Canfield

Feb. 11 – Boardman

Feb. 15 – at GlenOak

Feb. 19 – at Canton McKinley