FOXBORO, Mass. (WKBN) – Valley native Lynn Bowden has officially signed a futures deal with the New England Patriots.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

The Warren Harding graduate spent the entire 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, after being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp.

He was elevated to the Patriots’ active roster for one game during the season, seeing limited action at wide receiver.

Bowden missed the entire 2021 season with Miami with an injury. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards.

Bowden was originally a third-round selection by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout college career at the University of Kentucky.