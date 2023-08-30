NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKBN) – Just one day after being released by the Saints, Warren G. Harding graduate Lynn Bowden was signed to the New Orleans practice squad.

He returns to the team after being waived on Tuesday afternoon when NFL rosters were required to be cut to 53.

Bowden had three receptions for 40 yards, returned five punts for 43 yards and brought back three kickoffs for 61 yards in the 2023 preseason for the Saints.

He originally signed with New Orleans at the end of the offseason.

The 25-year-old spent the entire 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad after being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp.

Bowden was signed by New England to a futures contract in January but was released in May.

He missed the entire 2021 season with Miami with an injury. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards. He was released by the Dolphins on Aug. 30, 2022.

He was originally a third-round selection (No. 80 overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout college career at the University of Kentucky. He earned First Team All-America honors as a senior.