WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding grad Derek Culver can add NBA G League champion to his professional basketball resume.

The 6’10” center helped the Delaware Blue Coats claim the title with a 114-110 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Thursday night in Game 2 of the Finals. It marks their first championship in franchise history.

Culver has played for three NBA G League teams this season including the Blue Coats, Lakeland Magic and Mexico City Capitanes.

He’s played 15 games in the league this season and averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds per contest.

Culver played college basketball at West Virginia. He averaged over 14 points per game and led the team with 9.4 rebounds per contest during his junior season. Culver was a First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection for the Mountaineers.

During his time at Warren Harding, Culver averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. He helped lead the Raiders to 23 wins and a trip to the Regional Semifinals during his junior year.