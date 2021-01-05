Warren Harding grad, Big Ten tailback enters NCAA transfer portal

Kay'Ron Adams has played in 18 games over the last two years at Rutgers University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding running back Kay’Ron Adams has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Adams has played in 18 games over the last two years at Rutgers University. He has rushed for 320 yards with 120 yards receiving and accounted for three total touchdowns during his time with the Scarlet Knights.

The Rutgers sophomore posted the following message on social media Tuesday:

Adams ran for over 3,000 yards and accounted for 35 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Warren Harding.

He is also a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22.