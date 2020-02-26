Warren Harding Girls one win away from District Title

Watch the video for extended highlights from Tuesday's District Semifinal against Canfield

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded Warren Harding rolled past Canfield 55-33 in the Division I District Semifinals Tuesday at Ravenna High School.

Watch the video above for extended highlights.

Faith Burch led the Raiders with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Kamara Bender and Diamond Phillips added 9 points apiece in the win for Harding.

Canfield was led by Grace Mangapora who tallied 10 points and 8 boards. The Cardinals end the season with a record of 17-8.

Warren Harding improves to 22-2 overall on the season. The Raiders advance to face #2 seeded Stow Munroe Falls in the Division I District Championship Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ravenna High School.