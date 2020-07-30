Warren Harding football team ‘Keeping it Real’ on Mondays

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elijah Burch is the first speaker this season to address the Warren Harding football team. It’s all part of a program that head coach Steve Arnold started last year. He calls it K.I.R.M., which stands for Keep It Real Mondays.

Burch is a senior at Mount Union, a former Raider and a player who has overcome a lot to get where he is today, which is the kind of message Coach Arnold wants his kids to hear.

“The one requirement or expectation that I have is that I want you to be honest and keep it real,” Arnold said. “Don’t try to sugarcoat anything because young people know when you try to sugarcoat something, and sometimes it’s raw.”

“I was bullied all throughout high school up until my junior year,” Burch said while speaking to the team on Monday. “Whether it was by teammates, other people, I always got… ‘you suck,’ ‘you can’t do it,’ ‘you’re soft,’ ‘why are you here,’ ‘get out’… all that from everybody.”

Every Monday the topics vary from drug abuse to education to the treatment of women. The speakers come from all walks of life. They’ve had members of the National Guard, educators and even pipefitters come to talk about trade school opportunities.

It’s a chance for the players to express themselves and for Coach Arnold to build relationships that last longer than football.

“When you coach long enough, the wins and losses are going to come,” Arnold said. “It’s seeing these young men or getting invited to their wedding or getting a call, ‘Hey coach, I’m graduating. Can you make it?’ That’s what this is about. That’s what all this is about, the development of young people.”

“When you get hit with adversity and you have all these obstacles and bad things stomping on you, just know that you can do it,” Burch said. “No matter what, you can’t quit, believe in yourself and work like you’ve never worked before.”

Keep It Real Mondays are just one of the reasons that football season is so important in Warren. It’s far more than X’s and O’s for Coach Arnold. He believes it’s a mental health issue for his players, who he considers family.

“When we were allowed to come back in June, I talked about family. You know, everybody here comes from a different family. But I said this is our family, and what does it stand for? I say, ‘Forget about me, I love you.’ Forget about me, I love you — that spells family.”