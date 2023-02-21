WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Syracuse wide receiver and Warren G. Harding graduate Dom Foster is transferring to Independence Community College in Kansas.

Foster made the announcement on social media Tuesday, saying “Trust me, Just a Beginning of a Great Story. Don’t Count me out yet”

Foster signed with Syracuse University out of high school but left the program after just 10 games with the Orange.

Foster recorded 67 career receptions at Warren Harding and finished with 1,453 career receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. During his senior year, he amassed over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. He was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 in 2021.

Foster owns five school records, including kick return touchdowns in a season and career, receiving touchdowns in a season and most 100-yard receiving games in a season and career.