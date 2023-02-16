WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four more football players from ‘TuffStreet’ are headed to the college level.

Warren Harding seniors Tamairi Jackson, Dalys Jett, Cayden Murphy and Chris Provitt signed their national letter of intent on Thursday.

Dalys Jett, a two-year starter at quarterback, will continue his academic and athletic career at Walsh University. He rushed for 925 yards, passed for 845 yards and accounted for 15 total touchdowns during his senior season. He also recorded 44 tackles on defense. Jett is being recruited as quarterback with the Cavaliers.

“That means so much to me because sometimes when schools come in, I try to talk to them about me playing quarterback and they don’t want nothing to do with me about that,” says Jett. “So when Spencer (McCourt, Walsh Quarterbacks Coach) came in, and he was talking to me about playing quarterback it did something for me because I feel like no colleges believe that I can play quarterback at the next level.”

Cayden Murphy, a 6’4″, 285 lineman, committed to Wheeling University. Murphy graded out at 89% this season and finished the year with 22 pancake blocks. He also recorded 25 tackles and 3 sacks on defense.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing,” says Murphy. “I’m the first one in my family to be able to have the opportunity to go to college. I’m just excited.”

Tamairi Jackson, a two-way starter on the line, will continue his academic and athletic career at Westminster College. Jackson graded out at 84% last season with 19 pancake blocks. He also recorded 36 tackles and 6 tackles-for-loss on defense.

“I’ve been dreaming about going to college as a little boy for football,” says Jackson. “I’m just so grateful and so glad to have the support of family and coaching staff that I have now to make it to the dream that I’ve been wanting.”

Chris Provitt, a 6’3″, 200-pound linebacker, had interest and offers from more than a dozen college football programs. He signed with Wheeling University today. Provitt battled through injury last fall with two torn ACLs.

“I pretty much like the atmosphere. I had a great visit down there,” says Provitt. “I like the coaching staff. I think it’s where I can grow as a person.”