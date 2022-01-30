CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys bowling team won the All-American Conference Tournament championship on Sunday at Amron Lanes in Canfield, topping four other schools.

The Raiders posted a total of 2,791, which was enough to top Canfield with 2,775, Boardman who had 2,765, Howland with 2,666 and Austintown-Fitch with 2,424.

Canfield freshman Matthew Logan earned tournament MVP honors with games of 298 and 201 for a 499 series.

Warren Harding was led by Blaise Schuller, Nick Homa, Justin Tucker, Braylen Schuller and Micah Beall.

District Tournament action for bowling is slated for Feb. 20-27 for Division II and Division I from Feb. 27 to March 6.